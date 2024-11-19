Zelensky's broken English word salad in the European Parliament.

NEWS from "the most democratic European country":

Drug addict from Kiev , speaking at the Rada, declared that there would be no elections until the end of the war:

"The law does not allow elections to be held during wartime. Ukraine first needs a fair peace, and then Ukraine will hold fair elections."

🐻Be patient, Taras and Mykola. While you are dying in the plantings or hiding from the dogs of the TCC, the expired one and his gang of thugs continue to enrich themselves.

Adding: BREAKING!

The Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a strike with six ATACMS missiles on a facility in the Bryansk region (Russia, NNE of Kiev border) overnight, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that during an anti-missile engagement, S-400 and Pantsir air defense systems intercepted five ATACMS missiles, with one missile damaged.

Fragments of the damaged missile, launched by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, fell within the technical area of a military facility in the Bryansk region, causing a fire. There were no casualties or structural damage.

Adding:

Zelensky, responding to a question about the strikes on Bryansk: "Now we have ATACMS and we are using them."

Adding:

The IMF has reached a preliminary agreement with Ukraine, under which Kiev may receive another tranche of $1.1 billion.

Adding:

Zelensky presented his “Ukraine’s resilience plan.” He did not explain what it is or why:

— Elections in Ukraine will take place only after the end of military operations;

— Ukrainians “must work hard”;

— A new ministry will be created – the Ministry of Unification of Ukraine, and a candidate for the new minister will be presented by the end of the year;

— By the end of the year, all vacancies of Ukrainian ambassadors will be filled;

— Ukraine needs multiple citizenship;

— The introduction of a kind of “cultural Rammstein” is being initiated.

Zelensky promised to present the entire resilience plan with applications in December.