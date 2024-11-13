Trump Wins Trifecta - Musk & Vivek D.O.G.E

GOP Keeps Control of the House – Republicans will Control All Three Branches of Government in Huge Sweep





The Republicans will keep control of the House of Representatives and control the Senate in a huge governmentwide sweep this election.





The US Supreme Court currently has 6 Conservative justices and 3 three liberal justices.





Republicans will control all three branches of government after Trump won the 2024 election in a landslide with huge down ballot victories.





Congressional races are still outstanding but Decision Desk HQ has projected the GOP to win the House with at least 218 seats as of Monday evening.





All the Hollywood stars who said they're leaving the US over Trump’s presidential win





The election hangover is in full swing today and while the party is ongoing in the 'MAGA' camp, there are millions of Democrats with a headache.





President-elect Donald Trump ended up winning by a landslide after crucially taking five of the seven swing states from rival Vice-President Kamala Harris, while leading the count in the remaining two - Nevada and Arizona.





Will Trump Really End The Department Of Education





It has been on the conservative To Do list for decades, and the incoming administration keeps insisting that this time it’s really going to happen. But will it?





Over the weekend, Trump’s Ten Principles for Education video from Agenda 47 was circulating on line as a new “announcement” or “confirmation” of his education policy, despite the fact that the video was posted in September of 2023.





The list of goals may or may not be current, but it underlines a basic contradiction at the heart of Trump’s education plans. The various goals can be boiled down to two overall objectives:





Trump Announces Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will Head Department of Government Efficiency





“I am pleased to announced that the Great Elon Musk, working in conjunction with American Patriot Vivek Ramaswamy, will lead the Department of Government Efficiency (“DOGE”). Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies – Essential to the “Save America” Movement,” Trump said in a statement.





President Trump Announces Senior White House Staff of All Stars





President Trump on Wednesday announced senior his White House Staff of all stars.





Dan Scavino will return to the White House as an Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff.





Stephen Miller will return to the White House as Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor.





James Blair will serve as Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Legislative, Political and Public Affairs.





