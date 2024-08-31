❗️Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles highlights of the week August 24-30, 2024

❗️🇮🇱🇵🇸🎞 Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: highlights of the week August 24-30, 2024

▪️In the northern Gaza Strip, Israeli forces launched another series of strikes on the enclave's capital and satellite towns. The hits damaged residential houses and infrastructure. Several dozen people were killed.

▪️At the same time, there were exchanges of fire both in the vicinity of the University College and on the outskirts of the Al-Zeitoun neighborhood. At the same time, militant snipers were active in the area and managed to wound at least two IDF soldiers.

▪️In the central part of the Gaza Strip, the Israelis again struck Hamas-controlled population centers. The highest number of hits were recorded in al-Breij and Nuseirat, which are regularly targeted by the IDF.

▪️Also, the Israeli troops launched an offensive in the direction of Deir al-Balah, which is completely in the humanitarian zone. In a few days, the Israelis have occupied quite a large area, establishing control along the Salah ad-Din highway.

▪️As for the Palestinian formations, they responded both by striking IDF positions and by launching rockets at border kibbutzim. One of the rockets landed in the vicinity of the Kisufim military base, but did not cause any damage.

▪️The situation is also developing dynamically in the south of the Gaza Strip, where the Israelis are conducting another operation in the Khan Yunis neighborhood. To the northeast of the city, IDF units completed the demolition of structures in the Hamad Housing Complex and withdrew from the area.

▪️In parallel, Israeli troops occupied Dar al-Salam Hospital and advanced almost to the center of Bani Suheila. Hamas fighters responded with a series of ambushes and sorties, but were unable to repel the Israelis.

▪️At the same time, Palestinian militias south of Khan Younis fired a rocket in the direction of Tel Aviv. In response, the Israelis retaliated at the launch site, reporting the destruction of the militants involved in the attack.

