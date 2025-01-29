On todays episode of Sabrina and nonvaxer420 were correct ~ SynBio for Human Health: Making Biology Easier to Engineer with Jason Kelly at SynBioBeta 2023

SynBio for Human Health: Making Biology Easier to Engineer with Jason Kelly at SynBioBeta 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ohWhbftb1xo

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1884449326534914431?t=566pUf3Zri5TgZerTl5qHg&s=19





Introduced in Senate (04/12/2016)

Directed Energy Weapon Systems Acquisition Act of 2016

https://www.congress.gov/bill/114th-congress/senate-bill/2778

￼￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1884486529361346790?t=ruw2_AYCde4auQr_JbuO-w&s=19





Annual Cybersecurity Report 10 July 2024





A Current Development of Energy Harvesting Systems for Energy-Independent Bioimplantable Biosensors

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/smll.202403899

￼

.

International Telecommunications Union-United Nations: ITU: INTERNET OF BIO‑NANO THINGS: A REVIEW OF APPLICATIONS, ENABLING TECHNOLOGIES

AND KEY CHALLENGES

https://www.itu.int/dms_pub/itu-s/opb/jnl/S-JNL-VOL2.ISSUE3-2021-A08-PDF-E.pdf

￼￼￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1882220829171417295?t=9mYEgVQdaTBl8fald9IhIA&s=19





Project| IoBNT





Duration:01/01/2024 - 12/31/2026





Internet of Bio-Nano-Things

https://www.dfki.de/en/web/research/projects-and-publications/project/iobnt

￼￼￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1882223547512508453?t=6VYIwtGtE_QAw69I7yWMDA&s=19





iobnt projects https://www.google.com/search?q=iobnt+projects&sca_esv=9b1c519d3a3ca52f&sxsrf=AHTn8zo16hS1srJ0BH8jxQogtA0T9nZ4tA%3A1737591917446&ei=bYyRZ7rsGu6s0PEPvrKbEQ&oq=iobnt+projects&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIg5pb2JudCBwcm9qZWN0czIFEAAY7wUyBRAAGO8FMgUQABjvBTIFEAAY7wVImRVQ9wZYoQtwAHgAkAEAmAGYAaABigaqAQMwLja4AQPIAQD4AQGYAgOgArUDwgIMEAAYgAQYsAMYExgNwgILEAAYsAMYExgNGB7CAg0QABiwAxgTGAgYDRgewgIIEAAYsAMY7wXCAgUQIRigAcICBBAhGBWYAwCIBgGQBgySBwMwLjOgB_sX&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp#ip=1&sbfbu=1&pi=iobnt%20projects

￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1883910977361723591?t=KkC1D8iNAid9GNaJ_B1XDQ&s=19





From Bio to NBIC convergence –

From Medical Practice to Daily Life

Report written for the Council of Europe,

Committee on Bioethics https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://rm.coe.int/rathenau-report-f/1680307576&ved=2ahUKEwjwsOKypZaLAxW_HDQIHSSiD1IQFnoECCMQAQ&usg=AOvVaw15W6sxUQxDdCw3XBczOyOu

￼￼

.

It's pretty bad when they put it out on their own Twitter and it's still a "conspiracy theory" 🤣





Nano.gov 20 years!

ITU-IOBNT https://www.itu.int/hub/2020/12/contribute-to-special-issues-of-the-itu-journal-on-topics-from-bio-nanothings-to-beyond-5g/

.

Can you imagine your body’s cells connected to the internet? In this episode of Tech 2030, @jmjornet talks about the Internet of Nano-Things and how connectivity will enhance our lives at the cellular level. Listen to the full episode here: https://x.com/6GWorld/status/1399421741672415233?t=5vpw7chJK0SkztY3BtF9wg&s=19