On todays episode of Sabrina and nonvaxer420 were correct ~ SynBio for Human Health: Making Biology Easier to Engineer with Jason Kelly at SynBioBeta 2023

SynBio for Human Health: Making Biology Easier to Engineer with Jason Kelly at SynBioBeta 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ohWhbftb1xo
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1884449326534914431?t=566pUf3Zri5TgZerTl5qHg&s=19
Introduced in Senate (04/12/2016)
Directed Energy Weapon Systems Acquisition Act of 2016
https://www.congress.gov/bill/114th-congress/senate-bill/2778
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1884486529361346790?t=ruw2_AYCde4auQr_JbuO-w&s=19
Annual Cybersecurity Report 10 July 2024
A Current Development of Energy Harvesting Systems for Energy-Independent Bioimplantable Biosensors
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/smll.202403899
International Telecommunications Union-United Nations: ITU: INTERNET OF BIO‑NANO THINGS: A REVIEW OF APPLICATIONS, ENABLING TECHNOLOGIES
AND KEY CHALLENGES
https://www.itu.int/dms_pub/itu-s/opb/jnl/S-JNL-VOL2.ISSUE3-2021-A08-PDF-E.pdf
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1882220829171417295?t=9mYEgVQdaTBl8fald9IhIA&s=19
Project| IoBNT
Duration:01/01/2024 - 12/31/2026
Internet of Bio-Nano-Things
https://www.dfki.de/en/web/research/projects-and-publications/project/iobnt
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1882223547512508453?t=6VYIwtGtE_QAw69I7yWMDA&s=19
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1883910977361723591?t=KkC1D8iNAid9GNaJ_B1XDQ&s=19
From Bio to NBIC convergence –
From Medical Practice to Daily Life
Report written for the Council of Europe,
Committee on Bioethics https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://rm.coe.int/rathenau-report-f/1680307576&ved=2ahUKEwjwsOKypZaLAxW_HDQIHSSiD1IQFnoECCMQAQ&usg=AOvVaw15W6sxUQxDdCw3XBczOyOu
It's pretty bad when they put it out on their own Twitter and it's still a "conspiracy theory" 🤣
Nano.gov 20 years!
ITU-IOBNT https://www.itu.int/hub/2020/12/contribute-to-special-issues-of-the-itu-journal-on-topics-from-bio-nanothings-to-beyond-5g/
Can you imagine your body’s cells connected to the internet? In this episode of Tech 2030, @jmjornet talks about the Internet of Nano-Things and how connectivity will enhance our lives at the cellular level. Listen to the full episode here: https://x.com/6GWorld/status/1399421741672415233?t=5vpw7chJK0SkztY3BtF9wg&s=19