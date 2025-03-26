EPSTEIN'S CHILD SEX NETWORK WAS AN ISRAELI GOVERNMENT OPERATION - TRUMP IS HIDING THE EVIDENCE









harry vox ,, unsafe space,

Ari Ben Manasche from the Mossad itself wrote the book which among many other books outlines the connections between the Israeli Government's spy agency, the Mossad and the players in the Jeffery Epstein child sex network. So this explains why the Trump administration is hiding it. This is my opinion. He'll be able to use it as leverage in his dealings with Israel. Even though he has been a very loyal servant to the interests of Israel, he nevertheless is a man who prefers to have leverage over those he must deal with. The Epstein child sex network apparently was an Israeli blackmail network. Trump can use this as leverage but he must be careful, if it can be shown that he protected a Mossad run international child sex network - this will be a huge stain on him.