Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ivan Raiklin: Ensuring Consequences Follow for an Unlawful COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate
channel image
GalacticStorm
2195 Subscribers
Shop now
198 views
Published 2 months ago

 Ivan Raiklin:  Ensuring Consequences Follow for an Unlawful COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate  |  RealAmericasVoice


Retired Green Beret Ivan Raiklin says that he and more than 200 veterans have employed a long-term strategy to go after military leaders who enacted the (unlawful) COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Raiklin says this violated the Nuremberg Code.


Watch LIVE➡️http://bit.ly/plutorav

Keywords
pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket