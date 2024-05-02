Stop The WHO Treaty & Reject The Amendments

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Fraudulent Globalist Agenda To Profit Off World Depopulation
* The entire history of the so-called WHO Pandemic Treaty is fraudulent and relies upon people’s silence.
* The U.S. is not lawfully compelled by the tyrannical W.H.O.
* They want to create an International Health Regulations Authority.
* They want the authority to declare a pandemic based on the mere potential for disease.
* They want the authority to compel new vaccines and quarantine for those who are not even sick.
* They want to authorize surveillance and censorship to enforce their fraud.
* They want to give nations the authority to quarantine and vaccinate foreign travelers at their own discretion.
* They view our silence as consent — so we must stand against them and speak out.
https://jamesroguski.substack.com/archive
Reese Reports | 2 May 2024
https://rumble.com/v4strhw-stop-the-who-treaty-and-reject-the-amendments.html