Stop The WHO Treaty & Reject The Amendments

The Fraudulent Globalist Agenda To Profit Off World Depopulation

* The entire history of the so-called WHO Pandemic Treaty is fraudulent and relies upon people’s silence.

* The U.S. is not lawfully compelled by the tyrannical W.H.O.

* They want to create an International Health Regulations Authority.

* They want the authority to declare a pandemic based on the mere potential for disease.

* They want the authority to compel new vaccines and quarantine for those who are not even sick.

* They want to authorize surveillance and censorship to enforce their fraud.

* They want to give nations the authority to quarantine and vaccinate foreign travelers at their own discretion.

* They view our silence as consent — so we must stand against them and speak out.

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/archive





Reese Reports | 2 May 2024

https://rumble.com/v4strhw-stop-the-who-treaty-and-reject-the-amendments.html

https://banned.video/watch?id=663382bde87cb41e3894b8b6