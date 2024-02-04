BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Live Chat with Paul; -174- Im quiting cos UCR LU said so-Those that want to control Ufology
TheOutThereChannel
TheOutThereChannel
57 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • 02/04/2024

Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps)
(0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted!

(rough time locations)
[00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show
[00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up!  Those that want to destroy
UFOLOGY with their negative views and attacks on my content +
other UFO topics and news and videos
[00:02:00] (1c) dot dot dot - Paul checks the streams and bits -
as has a new combined chat system and highlighter soft from
socialstream and has pumped up the bitrates and added rumble
streams so it no goes out to rumble pilled and YT at same time
[00:08:00] (2) Topic Begins - Potatoe Head Man LU - stand up
jokes unscripted live by Paul as a lead-in to the unkind words
from Luis Jiménez UCR LU.
[00:28:23] (3) Paul plays attack clip from LU Reviews and answers his claims and points
[00:55:55] (4) 2 funny clips about Nolan attacking DeGrasse saying give PHD back
and other one with TTSA presentation in a empty hall
 [01:04:36] (5) UFOman still shilling lame false UFO videos.. this time
what clearly is a distant highrise and he deleted the 2nd one
which would of been a hoot to expose as fake
[01:16:20] (6) Whos buying subs or suspect subs and views.. is TPOM buying aliengirl
some?
[01:26:00] (7) UFOofinterest exposing some viral CGI UFO vids
[01:34:26] (8) Secureteam10 has popped his head up on X.com/twitter in 3 months
making a new excuse why lack of videos.. but frankly its been nice not having
his BS and fake videos he makes for a while as we have enough shills doing it now!
[01:39:34] (9) Thirdphaseofmoon promoting more BS mundane UFO vids
so Paul decides to check out their latest and analysis what it is in each of them!
[02:16:00] (9b) 3 Helium Balloons rotated looks like a DISC WTF BS is this!
[02:40:00] (9c) More bunches of balloons that look like Jellyfish
[02:43:00] (9d) Shogun donated here and the new chat didnt show it but was on YT window
[02:45:41] (9e) Shadow man with walking stick in clouds is so laughable
when clearly rolling shutter camera artifact and head is a cloud lit up from
lightning and the stick is a power cable!
[03:08:00] (9f) TR3b is it CGI or Kite? cos its isn't aliens!
[03:17:00] (9g) Clearly a blimp in Cali valley that we have looked
at in the past
[03:17:53] (9h) Clearly a radar map of a fallstreak hole or cyclone as
reported in a comment of the cyclone in Queensland 2 days ago!
[03:25:00] (9i) clearly a distant plane as can see red blinking
[03:26:21] (9j) UFO passes Saturn.. Paul debunks this conclusively
as stock image with CGI!
[03:43:00[] (9k) Paul proves comments are censored for Shogun again! Still!
[03:54:00] (9l) Paul overlays NASA HD image over top of faked video! Solved!
[04:09:00] (9m) Cali valley Blimp in day time we commented on in 9g!
[04:12:00] (9n) Fake night vision googles of UFO
[04:14:20] (9o) Paul has seen it before.. thinks could be fake using
a etched plastic 3d drawing in a special $20 lamp from ali China
[04:24:09] (9p) Car/auto headlamps on a mountain pass!
[04:32:00] (9q) Birds or balloons in a updraft vortex
[04:36:20] (9r) Yep clearly a black LED triangle Kite near bright  star/planet or moon
[04:45:00] (9s) Clearly another Jet heading to airport YAWN! not tic tac!
[04:50:00] (10) Last video for the night.. Paul shows vimanas is a 1920 faked
script and the craft clearly made up!

Paul warps up for the night....
cheers Paul.


 ALL footage FAIR USE to reviews, criticism, fact checking and education
a transformative work with commentary with some Parody.

Keywords
aliensalienufopodcastufosattackingdramauapluisthirdphaseofmoonuapsthirdphaselujimenerezucrlureviews
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy