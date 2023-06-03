Chemtrail poisoning called "cloud seeding" or "stratospheric aerosol injection"

Changeing a name won't make it less toxic, like 1984 the wordpolice changes meanings, definitions but there is NO DOUBT people would breathe more through their noses and use antibacterial mouthsprays if they knew what they are spraying on us, more and more!!

Aluminium, Barium, Strontium, Arsenic, Cadmium, Lithium, Uranium, Chromium, Iron, Mercury, Lead, Manganese, ethylene dibromide, Nickel, radioactive thorium, sulfuric acid, grafene nanobots, marcellas/morgellons, polymer fibres, nitrogentrifluoride, streptomyces, mycotoxins, molds and fungi and who knows what else. Fentanyl?😬

The covid nasal swabs also contained radioactive lithium and grafene fibres and these materials are now found in many household products and foods.

A daily detox is a no brainer. 😉👍

Chlorine dioxide, supercharged C60, zeolite, borax (tiny bit dissolved in water), edta (also tiny bit), diatomaceous earth and the hydrogen peroxide mouthspray (or colloidal silver or colloidal gold but more expensive) I find the best products against chemtrails.