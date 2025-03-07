WHY DO THE WORST PEOPLE SEEM TO SUCCEED❓ NIETZSCHE AND THE TRUTH ABOUT POWER

Why do the worst people seem to succeed while the good ones struggle? Friedrich Nietzsche had a radical perspective on power, morality, and success. He believed that those who reject conventional morality often rise to the top, while those who cling to traditional values remain trapped in mediocrity.





In this video, we explore Nietzsche’s theory of Master and Slave Morality, the psychology of power, and why ruthless individuals seem to dominate the world. Does this mean that success requires a lack of ethics? Or is there a way to rise without losing integrity? Discover the hidden truths about power, ambition, and survival in a world that rewards the strong.





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PQ8PoqbZyTs