Donald Trump Says That Nothing Can Stop What Is Coming-NOW THE END BEGINS-SEPT 1 2025
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
105 followers
0
53 views • 2 weeks ago

Social Media lit up like a Christmas tree over the weekend after a post from President Donald Trump went crazy viral, what was all the fuss about? Nothing much, just an AI image of him standing over a burning Earth, holding a ‘Q+’ QAnon symbol in his left hand, with a legend saying ‘The world will soon understand nothing can stop what is coming’. QAnon is the Deep State, and they seem to still be very much in charge of this president and his administration. That warning shot to his right ear last summer in Butler, PA, continues to pay them dividends.


“Then his master shall bring him unto the judges; he shall also bring him to the door, or unto the door post; and his master shall bore his ear through with an aul; and he shall serve him for ever.” Exodus 21:6 (KJB)


On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, have you looked out your window lately? The world is a swirling cauldron of end times activity both here in America and around the globe. The leaders of Russia, China and India met at a regional summit in Tianjin, with Putin, Xi and Modi photographed holding hands and hugging each other. All this intended to send a pointed message to America that Trump doesn’t have the relationship he thinks he has with any of these world leaders. Peter Thiel of Palantir is preparing a 4-part lecture series on the coming Antichrist that’s been sold out for weeks. The United Nations is very close to reaching the 160 nation state voting requirement for officially recognizing a state of Palestine. While all this is going on, Donald Trump is flashing QAnon symbols and promising something unstoppable that will shock the world. Don’t get mad at me, I’m just the messenger. Today we get you up to speed on all these rapidly changing end times events.

Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
