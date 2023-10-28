BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

AI: Platform of The Antichrist (666)?
Leave the Matrix
Leave the Matrix
58 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
125 views • 10/28/2023

News about artificial intelligence isn't going to stop anytime soon. AI's abilities are increasing so exponentially that the experts themselves have been caught off guard. We don't know how AI programs like ChatGPT even work, but we do know that there is a very likely possibility... an expectation, in fact, that artificial intelligence is going to be used for evil. For anyone who studies Bible prophecy, the link between AI and the antichrist is quite visible at this point in history. We can see it coming... but what are we going to do about it?


Further contact, email: [email protected]

Keywords
christianprophecyaiantichrist666endtimesartificialintelligencesignsofthetimes
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy