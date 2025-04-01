© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre claims she has just four days to live after getting smashed into by a bus.
Giuffre, who says she was raped by Prince Andrew as a teenager, says she suffered kidney failure and is about to pass away.
It's unclear at this moment where the crash happened.
Source @Real World News
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/