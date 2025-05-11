BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
DEVIL SATAN SERPENT Pt 2
Brother Hebert Presents
Brother Hebert Presents
17 followers
27 views • 4 months ago

In this episode: The Trees in the Garden - CAIN - Esau

Full study: https://www.ageoflaodicea.com/devil-satan-serpent/

In Part one we learned:

The Serpent in Genesis 3: A Symbol of the Carnal Mind

The serpent (H5175 nachash) is best understood not as a literal snake or supernatural being, but as a metaphor for the carnal mind—that part of human reasoning which subtly distorts truth and justifies disobedience (2Cor 11:3; Jer 17:9).

Described as “subtil” (H6175 aruwm), a word that can mean both wise and crafty, the serpent represents how human intellect can be used for self-justification and rebellion (Prov 14:8, 14:15).

Eve’s dialogue with the serpent symbolizes an internal debate—the mind’s reasoning process that ultimately rationalizes sin through exaggeration, distortion, and self-deception (Rom 7:18–23; James 1:14–15).

The curse on the serpent—crawling on its belly and eating dust—symbolizes the enslavement of the carnal mind to fleshly, earthly desires (Gen 3:14; Rom 8:6–8).

The enmity between the serpent’s seed and the woman’s seed (Gen 3:15) illustrates the spiritual battle between the self-centered, worldly mind and the Christ-centered, God-conscious heart (Rom 8:6–7; Gal 5:17).


Listen to this series summary first and you will be better equipped to absorb all the info in the series and connect dots easier. Just a suggestion.

Series SUMMARY (A Reader’s Digest Version) (2hr10m) https://archive.org/download/devil-satan-serpent/DEVIL%20SATAN%20SERPENT%20Series%20SUMMARY.mp3 (You can read the summary, it’s at the very end of the document)


These are Quick Reference Charts

Serpent Chart https://www.thinkoutsidethebeast.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/Devil-SERPENT-Chart.pdf

Devil Chart https://www.thinkoutsidethebeast.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/DEVIL-Chart-Master.pdf

Satan Chart https://www.thinkoutsidethebeast.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/SATAN-Chart.pdf

Keywords
satandevilserpent
