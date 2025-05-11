DEVIL SATAN SERPENT Pt 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode: The Trees in the Garden - CAIN - Esau
Full study: https://www.ageoflaodicea.com/devil-satan-serpent/
In Part one we learned:
The Serpent in Genesis 3: A Symbol of the Carnal Mind
The serpent (H5175 nachash) is best understood not as a literal snake or supernatural being, but as a metaphor for the carnal mind—that part of human reasoning which subtly distorts truth and justifies disobedience (2Cor 11:3; Jer 17:9).
Described as “subtil” (H6175 aruwm), a word that can mean both wise and crafty, the serpent represents how human intellect can be used for self-justification and rebellion (Prov 14:8, 14:15).
Eve’s dialogue with the serpent symbolizes an internal debate—the mind’s reasoning process that ultimately rationalizes sin through exaggeration, distortion, and self-deception (Rom 7:18–23; James 1:14–15).
The curse on the serpent—crawling on its belly and eating dust—symbolizes the enslavement of the carnal mind to fleshly, earthly desires (Gen 3:14; Rom 8:6–8).
The enmity between the serpent’s seed and the woman’s seed (Gen 3:15) illustrates the spiritual battle between the self-centered, worldly mind and the Christ-centered, God-conscious heart (Rom 8:6–7; Gal 5:17).
Listen to this series summary first and you will be better equipped to absorb all the info in the series and connect dots easier. Just a suggestion.
Series SUMMARY (A Reader’s Digest Version) (2hr10m) https://archive.org/download/devil-satan-serpent/DEVIL%20SATAN%20SERPENT%20Series%20SUMMARY.mp3 (You can read the summary, it’s at the very end of the document)
These are Quick Reference Charts
Serpent Chart https://www.thinkoutsidethebeast.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/Devil-SERPENT-Chart.pdf
Devil Chart https://www.thinkoutsidethebeast.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/DEVIL-Chart-Master.pdf
Satan Chart https://www.thinkoutsidethebeast.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/SATAN-Chart.pdf