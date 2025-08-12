BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
65 views • 1 month ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

These are all the viruses, all the retroviruses, everything they've injected since 1934. How good is your God in your natural law, that if you just know the environment, if you know the terrain, it doesn't matter the bio weapon, just don't let them detonate it! 5G, what's going into your phone is what's coming through the Leidos machine. If I look at this, this is machine learning. If I look at it, it knows me.

Don't look at that photo. Don't let them take your picture in the airport. Don't let them have your data, their zapping you. They can do it with an LED light. You know, 5g is just the fifth generation of energy. They've got your smart houses. You're killing yourself.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 07/21/2025

Mondays with Michael, Part 3: https://vimeo.com/1103243513

AIRPORT LEIDOS MACHINES EXPERIMENTING ON YOU DETONATING BIOWEAPON: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/f/airport-leidos-machines-experimenting-on-you-detonating-bioweapon


healthnews5gtruthscannerairportbioweaponsolutionsjudy mikovitsleidos
