MUST-WATCH THURSDAY TRANSMISSION: Dem. Senator Alex Padilla — FULL SHOW 6/12/25
3 views • 3 months ago
MUST-WATCH THURSDAY TRANSMISSION: Dem. Senator Alex Padilla Forcibly Arrested For Rushing DHS Sec. Kristi Noem During Press Briefing! Also, CIA Documents Reveal False Flag Plan To Kill Demonstrators & Trigger A Civil War, Leading To Regime Change! Plus, FBI Begins Arrest Of NGO Riot Leaders! Finally, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny Joins Alex Jones In-Studio To Reveal The Latest Medical Tyranny Developments! — FULL SHOW 6/12/25
