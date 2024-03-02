House Republicans Make MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT About Jan. 6 CCTV Footage

Glenn Beck





Mar 1, 2024





House Republicans are moving forward with their promise to release all 40,000+ hours of CCTV footage from the events of January 6, 2021. Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) joins Glenn to announce the release of 5,000 hours of footage, partially in response to the FBI’s arrest of Blaze Media journalist Steve Baker. Plus, he tells Glenn that the House plans to release the rest of the footage over the next 8 weeks.





