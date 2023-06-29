Wagner company owns many nuclear missiles in America & took over control of 6000 missiles in Russia

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2023). Steven BenNun is deceiving everyone again by saying that the Wagner company is crazy to attack the Russian nation and Russian military, and to say that they will destroy Russia and its air force and army and navy. He says he does not know why Russia does not punish the Wagner company for this treasonous act and mutiny. The Russian Wagner mercenary company is controlled by the “Shadow Group” fallen angels. The “Shadow Group” fallen angels also control the Western feminist nations, too. The fallen angels are running the fake wars. The fallen angel incarnate avatar Roman Barkov of the Russian intelligence runs Russia. The owner of the Wagner Group company Yevgeny Prigozhin is the number one man of Roman Barkov. Barkov told Prigozhin that if he wants to be the president of Russia, then he can go ahead and take over Russia, and Barkov will support him. The fallen angel incarnate avatars in each nations’ intelligence agencies commands the presidents and prime ministers, including this disinformation cover-up CIA agent Steven BenNun, who hides the real truth and misleads people into believing that NATO runs the Russian Wagner mercenary army. Steven BenNun just says that he is a Christian and mentions the NWO ever-so-often, but at the same time, he perverts the Bible and doctrines on purpose to mislead his listeners and makes his listeners believe that NATO is fighting Russia to create that national conflict mentality. Either he is dumb beyond belief that he does not realize his hypocrisy and double-tongue or he is an occultist Satanist demon-possessed by Satan Lucifer. I believe his facade talk is to lure dumb religious Christian hordes in to listen to him and pay donations to him, but his real occultist Satanist purpose is to indoctrinate with his deceptions and lies. The Wagner company owns many nuclear missiles and nuclear missile silos throughout America, including Wisconsin and Alaska and Nebraska. The fallen angels can start their nuclear war anytime, as soon as we real Christians finish our warnings and are raptured up to heaven. We real Christians and the Holy Spirit in us restrains the spirit of the AntiChrist. The Wagner company’s soldiers and vehicles can teleport instantly between 1300 to 1600 kilometers to another location. When it goes close to 2000 kilometers, some of the sensitive equipment may have problems, so they need to fix them. The Wagner company is located all over the world, including America and Russia. They have close ties with the Nazi 4th Reich space fleet’s Blackwater company Nazi SS army, which runs the Ukrainian military. The Wagner Group company has taken over the control system of 6,000 missiles in Russia, and Russia no longer controls them. We real Christians told Satan Lucifer’s fake pastors to inform and warn their church donators that 70% of their Western feminist nations’ “women’s head coverings rebelling, fallen angel head controlled, men’s pants cross-dressing, women’s dress cross-dressing drag queen transvestite” military and police are infiltrated Nazi 5th Reich space fleet’s androids and cybernetic androids, but they still remain silent and condone it and keep God’s spiritual army blind and cover-up Satan Lucifer and are accomplices with this fake human army that will exterminate them and their church donators. This is treachery at an extreme level by these Satan Lucifer’s “ordained & allowed & trained & non-assassination-attempts-receiving” fake pastors and religious Christian hordes. Basically, these Satan Lucifer’s pastors are supporting Satan Lucifer’s nuclear war and condoning it by their silence by covering up these fallen angel criminals. It is not only a treachery at the political level but also at the church level.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Tags:





#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine