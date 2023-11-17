BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The music industry "rituals, ceremonies to give light to the devil, to Satan"
Be Children of Light
Be Children of Light
294 followers
1
149 views • 11/17/2023

The music industry "rituals, ceremonies to give light to the devil, to Satan"


🎙"I've been in rooms at the top where people pray demonically over albums. Demonic prayers are said over music. It goes out into the world, to the radio stations, to the public. And when you see and know something like that, it's frightening. What do you mean by Shane being demonically sung to? Rituals, ceremonies, to give light to the devil, to Satan. It's a satanic music industry.


🎙"If you look at what music is like today, what the industry is like today, all the Simon Smiths, the Dojo Cats, the Beyoncés are so demonic, it's unbelievable. And we can't, it's right in front of us. It's something where we think, oh, it's just music, but it's not really. It's taken over the world, it's taken over our children and it's taken over everything that's coming in these times of world crisis."

let no man deceive youby vain wordsby any means
