Putin participated in the raising of flags on the nuclear submarines "Krasnoyarsk" and "Emperor Alexander III" in Severodvinsk.

Key statements:

➡️Putin stated that Russia is consistently equipping the Navy with the most advanced technology and weapons.

➡️Russia will strengthen the combat readiness of the Navy quantitatively. The president emphasized that all plans for the construction of submarines and surface ships will be fulfilled.

➡️"With such sailors, with such ships, Russia will feel secure," Putin noted in a message after the flag-raising ceremony