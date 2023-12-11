© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Putin participated in the raising of flags on the nuclear submarines "Krasnoyarsk" and "Emperor Alexander III" in Severodvinsk.
Key statements:
➡️Putin stated that Russia is consistently equipping the Navy with the most advanced technology and weapons.
➡️Russia will strengthen the combat readiness of the Navy quantitatively. The president emphasized that all plans for the construction of submarines and surface ships will be fulfilled.
➡️"With such sailors, with such ships, Russia will feel secure," Putin noted in a message after the flag-raising ceremony