Trump's Triumphs #71 : Your 3 Sure-Fire Methods Of Getting Your Country Back In 2024...
Golgotha's144,000
Golgotha's144,000
107 followers
18 views • 06/24/2023

      Come to find out we actually have a constitution and believe it or not it authorizes the overthrow of the government if we no longer have representation. It's called the 2nd Amendment and it is the basis for the founding of the Good Ole U.S. of A. With the stolen elections we are bound by the Constitution to take our country back by any means necessary. We also took an oath to uphold the constitution, and therefore we are bound by it to toss the Demon-Rats into the Boston Harbor. God gave us a sign when Barack Husein Obama weaponized the IRS against the Tea Party and began the overthrow of our constitutional republic through the 3 letter agencies...

Keywords
obamaconstitutionfbidojvoter fraud2024trumps triumphs
