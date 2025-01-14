BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
FDA LAB FINDS EXCESSIVE DNA CONTAMINATION IN COVID VACCINES
Exposing Vaccines
Exposing Vaccines
237 followers
118 views • 5 months ago

Watch all 12 Episodes 'Disease in Reverse' for free at: https://DiseaseInReverse.net


Founder Of Medicinal Genomics, Kevin McKernan discusses a newly published FDA study revealing potentially dangerous levels of DNA contaminants in COVID mRNA vaccines. McKernan addresses attempts by mainstream pundit and vaccine maker Paul Offit to disregard these alarming findings.





Tags: Medicinal Genomics, Kevin McKernan, Del BigTree, Paul Offit, The Highwire, FDA study, FDA, study, dangerous levels, DNA contaminants, DNA, contaminants, COVID mRNA vaccines, COVID, mRNA, vaccines, mRNA vaccines, mainstream


vaccinesfdadnadel bigtreestudypaul offitthe highwiremainstreamcontaminantscovidmrnamrna vaccineskevin mckernanmedicinal genomicsdangerous levelscovid mrna vaccinesfda studydna contaminants
