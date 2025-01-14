FDA LAB FINDS EXCESSIVE DNA CONTAMINATION IN COVID VACCINES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Founder Of Medicinal Genomics, Kevin McKernan discusses a newly published FDA study revealing potentially dangerous levels of DNA contaminants in COVID mRNA vaccines. McKernan addresses attempts by mainstream pundit and vaccine maker Paul Offit to disregard these alarming findings.
