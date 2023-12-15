Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Biden administration makes a 'fatal miscalculation'
channel image
NewsClips
3778 Subscribers
578 views
Published 2 months ago

Political journalist John Fund says the Biden administration made a “fatal miscalculation”. “They thought they could sell the American people on ‘ok, we had some inflation, but we’ve brought it back down’,” he told Sky News host James Morrow. “What they forget is this – over two-thirds of Americans are young enough; they have absolutely no memory of the last time inflation was raging through the economy in the 1980s. “So, suddenly prices spiked and everything went up. “Their perception is ‘well, after inflation, prices should go back to before the inflation’.”


Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates


Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html


Keywords
current eventsnewspolitics

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket