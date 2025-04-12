"It is much easier to control frightened citizens, isn't it?"

German MEP Christine Anderson calls out the EU's deliberate weaponisation of fear as a tool of authoritarian control.

"During Covid, you learned that the citizens, instilled with fear and terror, will agree to the enforcement of your politically illiberal agenda."

"You make the state of emergency a permanent state. By constantly sounding the alarm, you normalise the state of anxiety."

"Above all, however, it is easier to distract citizens from who is responsible for the energy crisis, the devaluation of money, and the growing threat of war—namely, the EU Commission."

