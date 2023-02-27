Dr. 'Lee Merritt' "Stop supporting The 'IRS' & Other 'American's Freedom Destroyer Agencies"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
2/24/2023
AndreCorbeil
February 24, 2023. Medical & Geopolitical News. AndreCorbeil.
Dr. Lee Merritt Feb 24, 2023.
The IRS = Its Really Satan. Taking a look at the reality of the IRS with Peymon Mottahedeh.
Internal Revenue Service
The Internal Revenue Service is the revenue service for the United States federal government, which is responsible for collecting U.S. financial data.
Website