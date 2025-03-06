BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

✈️2 S Korean Air Force fighters, mistakenly dropped 8 bombs on the city of Pocheon, during joint training with Americans,
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
133 views • 6 months ago

A South Korean air force pilot dropped bombs by mistake after entering the wrong coordinates while preparing for the flight, Yonhap news agency reported.

The shells fell on a street in Nogok village in Pocheon city, damaging at least seven buildings, including a church. At least 15 people were injured.

The day for South Koreans began with a serious incident. Two South Korean Air Force fighters, during joint training with Americans, mistakenly dropped eight bombs on the city of Pocheon, located in the northern part of Gyeonggi Province.

The military claims that one pilot incorrectly entered the coordinates of the location where the munitions were to be dropped. The details are still unclear for the second pilot, as the data in his fighter was entered correctly. The training was aimed at simultaneous bomb drops, so he may have simply repeated the actions of the first pilot.

As a result of the incident, 15 people were injured. Several buildings, including residential homes, were also damaged.


📌 The problem of military activity by both American and South Korean forces often concerns (https://www.yna.co.kr/view/AKR20250306134800060) not only the residents of the affected Pocheon, but the entire Gyeonggi Province. The region has about 380 training ranges - 85% of which are located in the northern part of the province. Residents, for example, complain about the noise of military equipment due to frequent exercises.

Since the incident led to casualties, in order not to raise the level of discontent and panic among the residents, the South Korean military has already announced the cancellation of live-fire exercises in the upcoming Freedom Shield drills. The training, which is scheduled to begin on March 10, involves American servicemembers along with the South Koreans.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy