Bart Bus along Beach Road
Live Cheap in an Uncheap World
7 followers
19 views • 2 months ago

10-bart buses are everywhere and they follow bus routes around the city so you got to get on the right bus, and there's no numbers, there's nothing you just jump on the bus going in your direction and if it suddenly changes direction get off and get on the bus going the way you want to go and that's how you learn how do you navigate the city on a 10 Bart bus. It does pay to have the correct amount which is a 10 Baht coin or 20B for two people. The Bart is the Thailand currency

Keywords
pattaya beachbeach roadrunning the beachmorning exercises
