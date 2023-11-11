Jeff & Erica: Vaccination - Anti-Life Death Weapon 10Nov23

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SEVERE PERSONALITY CHANGES IN THE 'VAXED' - JEFF RENSE AND ERICA KHAN NOVEMBER 10, 2023Will Pfizer-Moderna File BK Despite $100B In 2022? -- November 10, 2023 -- The Jeff and Erica Research Hour -- Like always a very important broadcast from Jeff Rense with Erica Khan -- Information that you have to consider as very important to recognize certain developments in this insane world! -- Recorded on November 10, 2023 -- For more programs: www.rense.com
Audio from PointofAttention: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/w2wlZfYBhLAR/
81 memes 40-seconds each.