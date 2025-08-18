BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
RT News - August 18 2025 7AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
43 views • 4 weeks ago

August 18, 2025

rt.com



Donald Trump says Vladimir Zelensky has the option to finally bring the war to a close. This comes ahead of the pair's crunch talks in the Oval Office. For the first time, France's president hints Ukraine may have to accept the loss of some of its territory. That's as a gaggle of European and NATO leaders make a mad dash to Washington to put their case to the president. Russian security services foil the latest attempt to bomb the crossing to the Crimean peninsula, revealing Kiev’s efforts to use an unwitting suspect in a suicide mission. As anger boils at the Netanyahu government, hundreds of thousands take to the streets of Israel, demanding an end to the war in Gaza, while in the embattled enclave itself, starving Palestinians talk of how their efforts to get help, turned to a living hell.


RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/


RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/


Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, UGETube, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.


https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://ugetube.com/@gene_easley

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515

