Sen. Roger Marshall: An investigator from the Inspector General's office has found that EcoHealth funded the Wuhan lab and its scientists, and Wuhan lab double billed the U.S.
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
0
1 view • 03/17/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2bq7jx4ac0

03/14/2023 Sen. Roger Marshall: An investigator from the Inspector General's office has found that EcoHealth funded the Wuhan lab and its scientists, and Wuhan lab double billed the U.S. There is a preponderance of the evidence that shows that this virus started in Wuhan, China. SVB was a favorite bank of a lot of Chinese high-tech startups, and venture capital firms, particularly biotech companies. The FDIC wants to bail out SVB.

03/14/2023 参议员罗杰·马歇尔: 1302监察长办公室的一名调查员发现，生态健康联盟资助了武汉实验室及其科学家，武汉实验室向美国双重收费。 有大量证据表明该病毒起源于中国武汉。硅谷银行是许多中国高科技创业公司和风险投资公司，尤其是生物技术公司最喜欢的银行。 美国联邦存款保险公司希望救助硅谷银行


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
