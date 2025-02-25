BrightLearn - Deception: The Great COVID Cover-up by Sen. Rand Paul

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Deception: The Great COVID Cover-up by Sen. Rand Paul
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
178 views • 6 months ago

In early 2020, a mysterious pneumonia outbreak in Wuhan, China, quickly escalated into a global pandemic after Chinese officials initially downplayed its severity. Sen. Rand Paul’s book, "Deception: The Great COVID Cover-up," and FOIA-released emails have revealed hidden efforts by key scientists and government officials to obscure the origins of COVID-19, particularly focusing on gain-of-function research and potential lab leaks. Dr. Anthony Fauci approved funding for such research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology but later distanced the NIAID from the outbreak, while WHO and CDC officials raised concerns about a lab leak origin but were excluded from critical discussions. Emails suggest scientists rushed to publish a paper supporting a natural origin, despite initial skepticism, while Peter Daszak’s group promoted a narrative discrediting lab leak theories. Evidence now increasingly points to a lab leak, debunking the wet market origin theory.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

