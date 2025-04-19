© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
He Came to Set the Captives Free: Chapter 18a
Ezekiel 5:5-6 NLT
[5] “This is what the Sovereign Lord says: This is an illustration of what will happen to Jerusalem. I placed her at the center of the nations, [6] but she has rebelled against my regulations and decrees and has been even more wicked than the surrounding nations. She has refused to obey the regulations and decrees I gave her to follow.
#Israel #zionism #henryford #faith #Jerusalem #illuminati