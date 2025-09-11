BrightLearn - Challenging IRS Authority, an interview with Peymon Mottahedeh

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In a thought-provoking podcast, tax reform advocate Peymon Mottahedeh from Freedom Law School argues that the IRS lacks legal authority over most Americans, asserting that federal income tax laws apply only to Washington, D.C. residents, and encourages citizens to reclaim their financial freedom by understanding their rights and the legal loopholes that have allowed the IRS to exploit fear rather than actual law for over a century.
Full length interview on Brighteon.com.