Russian troops managed to take another new settlement, Novodmitrovka, as its troops worked well, sucking out enemy forces with significant advances. The Russian Defense Ministry published videos on November 23, 2024, showing the breakthrough of the assault detachment by the "O Brave" unit of the Center Group of Forces, maneuvering under Ukrainian fire until the tricolor flag was raised there, north of Kurakhovo in Donetsk. The video shows basements and houses where Ukrainians were hiding, until the Russian flag was finally raised permanently there.

The stormtroopers used a flanking maneuver to destroy the enemy in the tree line of the forest belt around Novodmitrovka. The brave soldiers, acting quickly under heavy artillery fire and Ukrainian attack drones, nevertheless made it through without any losses. Due to the coordination and courage in their work, the Center Group managed to clear the settlement and raise the victory flag. Towards Novodmitrovka, the zone of control of Russian troops has now been significantly expanded, penetrating Zarya and its environs, as well as Sontsovka, ensuring that most of Ukrainian group fled westward. Thus, Russian troops developed the offensive, penetrated as far as possible, and now control most of the semi-cauldron area southeast of Kurakhovo.

The Russian stormtroopers also used other methods to quickly force Ukrainian troops to surrender. The troops worked very well, dropping leaflets with the help of drones and groups of Ukrainian armed personnel were taken to a safe place with the help of radios also dropped by drones. One Ukrainian soldier mistakenly thought that the drone were going to attack him, but in fact they were going to take him to a safe place and he was happy. Three soldiers from Ukrainian brigade with civilian appearance managed to lay down their arms amid the escalating situation between Russia and NATO, and considering their collapse in the city of Kurakhovo, it is getting worse!

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net