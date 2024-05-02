© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jesse Watters - If the Biden administration was smart, it’d slash funding, because what’s going on at US campuses is a Title XI violation and a civil rights violation. They’re discriminating against a religious minority. That’s how you stop this thing.
He comes out after 3 days of hiding and says we’re going to import more Hamas refugees. It’s like he wants to lose the election.