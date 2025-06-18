Can a True Christian Ever Lose Salvation?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Can a saved person ever become unsaved? This powerful question is the focus of today's new devotional series: Blessed Assurance—Understanding Our Eternal Security in Faith. Pastor Roderick Webster opens the Word to bring clarity, comfort, and biblical confidence for every believer wondering about their standing with God.
You’ll discover the biblical foundation for eternal security, explore the repeated theme of “better” in Hebrews, and understand why salvation is a gift that cannot be undone. With references from Hebrews 2, 6, 8, 10, and 12, this episode also challenges us to grow into Christian maturity without fear of being cast away.
If you've ever doubted whether you're truly secure in Christ, this message is for you.
00:00Introduction and Purpose
00:43Blessed Assurance
01:45God's Instructions to His Children
03:03The Concept of 'Better' in Hebrews
08:24Christian Maturity and Perfection
09:05Eternal Security of Believers
11:10Conclusion and Next Steps