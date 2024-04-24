Russian soldiers plant flag in the centre of Ocheretino

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian Army Stormtroopers raised the Russian flag over the administration building in the center of Ocheretino, taking a new settlement considered key to the defense line northwest of Avdeevka. Ukrainian units withdrew in their positions because they could not stop the advance of Russian forces as acknowledged by Western analysts.
