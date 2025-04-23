Next Last Pope, Moral Authority, REAL John Doe #2, EPIC Witsitt-Zeck, Veganism, Beam Weapons, Coffee Enemas

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2025-04-22 Michael William Brescia
Topic list:
* Dirty War Jorge: JUDGED.
* Is the immortality of the soul “Satan’s biggest lie?”
* Bart Sibrel knows who the next “LAST POPE” will be.
* Can you trust ANY “church” to bring you to Christ and baptize you?
* Was “CIA whistleblower” Cody Snodgres offered the Murrah Building bombing?
* The power of moral authority.
* The Roman Catholic roots of NOT executed Timothy McVeigh.
* The REAL “John Doe #2” of the OKC bombing.
* Johnny gets serious about a get-together at the Resistance Rising Ranch.
* Alec Zeck had an “EPIC CHAT” with Austin Witsitt in AUSTIN!!! (pay for it in MAY)
* Gain our health, lose your soul.
* Did Beth Martens phish Johnny for her guru DOCTOR Garrett Smith?
* Can something be good for you and still wrong?
* Are the CIA and Jesuits behind Joe Rogan and “Alex Jones” in Austin? NO! IT’S THE JOOOS!!!
* Is Mike “Sage of QuayTM” Williams sincere or Controlled Opposition?
* Cody Snodgres discussed the CIA’s “Holy See” beam weapon that “victimized Priests in Rome”!
* Coffee enemas vs. water fast.
* Tim Dillon is on ROME-FLIX behind “Love on the Spectrum”.
* ANOTHER BRUTAL DEPORTATION BY MAGA DONALD ON A GANG MEMBER says Dillon.
* Enclaves of Priests are pleasing themselves to Harry Sept. 27th Sissy (and Robert O’Neil, too!)
