Is the TikTok Bill Good or Bad?

Last Wednesday, lawmakers in the House passed a bipartisan bill that would ban TikTok unless it’s untethered from Chinese ownership. The move has triggered sharp reactions from both sides of the aisle, including from the likes of Kentucky’s GOP Sen. Rand Paul and New York’s pseudo-commie Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Today, we discuss what the bill actually says, the “slippery slope” argument, and the possible reason for the flip-flopping of Donald Trump on the issue.





Also in this episode:





@ 12:06 | Won’t the attack against Tik Tok open the door to banning X?





@ 21:00 | The judge presiding over Fani Willis’ corrupt case against Trump handed down his ruling, proving to be every bit the type of adjudicator we predicted he would — but hoped he wouldn’t — be.





@ 32:05 | An Idaho state lawmaker has introduced anti-SWATTing legislation to protect people in her state. We discuss what she had to say to TNA senior editor Rebecca Terrell.





