© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"We all know that Bill Gates launched a product called Apeel—a coating for fruits and vegetables that abnormally extends shelf life—but did you know there is an organic version called Organipeel that is sprayed on your organic produce?"
"Organipeel is registered as a pesticide with the EPA, but it still qualifies for that organic sticker."
"You need safety glasses to use this, but it's okay to eat?"
"So next time you bite into your organic produce, ask yourself, what am I really eating?"
Source https://www.instagram.com/reel/DMakCakRRjL
----------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/