Civilians of the liberated Velikaya Novoselka speak their minds about Ukrainian president Zelenskiy and the war:

- What do you think about your president, what do you say?

+ A festering faggot. God forgive me. I would have torn him to pieces. I don't know how other mothers give up their children, I don't know what I would have done.... All of this could be avoided. If there had been a normal president, he would have come to negotiate. Practically, we are Slavs, we are the same people. Why should we fight among ourselves? And he just wants... He is commanded from abroad.



