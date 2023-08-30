© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
November 3rd, 2019
Pastor Dean Odle gives part two of a prophetic message about the coming invasion of the United States. The Red Horse, Communism, is on a rampage and the United States will soon be affected. Pastor Dean digs into the Red Horse of the Apocalypse from Revelation 6 and the Red Beast from Revelation 17.