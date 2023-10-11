11-10-2023 Accountability Part 19 Man's Path Part 7

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Proverbs 13:24 He who spares his rod hates his son, But he who loves him, seeks him with discipline.
Proverbs 3:11 My son, do not despise the discipline of יהוה , And do not loathe His reproof; 12 For whom יהוה loves He reproves, As a father the son whom he delights in.