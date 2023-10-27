BREAKING: US conducts airstrikes in Syria

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FOX News chief national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin has the latest on growing tensions in the Middle East on 'Hannity.' #foxnews #hannity #fox
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html