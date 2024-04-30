FPV Kamikaze Drone — Early Access Complete Walkthrough

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Haha, TBG7B makes BIG BOOM! How to turn APC, artillery and infantry into dust with just one drone? Easy! I'll show you how. Complete FPV Kamikaze Drone v0.2 walkthrough. I used the most effective tactics to destroy targets.
-----
My Telegram: https://t.me/AnchoredStories
Disclaimer: This video was originally uploaded to my YouTube channel and has gone when the channel was banned.