X22 REPORT Ep. 3008a - Trump:” The US Will Become A Manufacturing PH Like The World Has Never Seen Before”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3008a - Feb 27, 2023
Trump: "The US Will Become A Manufacturing PH Like The World Has Never Seen Before”
The Green New Deal is failing, people are realizing the EV are difficult to travel with. Sometimes you need to show the people the truth. Trump is countering the [CB]/[WEF] plan, he is letting the people know that we can become the manufacturing super country.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Never be left in the dark with this life-saving gadget:
http://www.lytebug.com
Use Promo Code LB15 for 15% OFF