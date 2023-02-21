EXPERTS WEIGH IN ON EAST PALESTINE TRAIN CRASH from TheHighwire.com

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/experts-weigh-in-on-east-palestine-train-crash/
OSHA experts, Tammy Clark and Kristen Meghan Kelly, join Del in the wake of the chemical fallout from Ohio’s trainwreck, exposing the many layers of government and environmental regulation failures, and to provide their professional opinions on the serious magnitude of this disaster.
#TammyClark #KristenMeghanKelly #EastPalestine #NorfolkSouthern #Ohio
POSTED: February 17, 2023