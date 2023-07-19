🎇🎇 “I Compare Your Agency to the KGB” – Former Soviet Bloc Member and Current US Rep. Victoria Spartz TEARS into Dirty Chris Wray

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) is the first Ukrainian-born member of Congress and the first member born in a form Soviet Republic. She is a Republican.
Last week Rep. Spartz tore into FBI Director Chris Wray over his KGB tactics he employs on the American people.
Victoria ought to know.
She was not shy about calling Wray out!
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/07/former-soviet-block-member-current-us-rep-victoria/