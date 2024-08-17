Donald Trump is Concerned and Disappointed That the Israeli Lobby Isn’t as Powerful Now as It Once Was

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"15 years ago, if you said anything bad about Israel or the Jewish people, you were finished as a politician, the most powerful lobby in this country by far, was Israel and Jewish people.
Today it's almost like, what happened?
Schumer's like a Palestinian."
Trump preaching to his electoral base. Yeah I always thought the Jews had too little power in the USA/sarc
Source @Real World News
