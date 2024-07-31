RT News July 31, 2024 7AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Courtesy of rt.com
An assassination in Tehran- the leader of Hamas - Ismail Haniyeh is targeted and taken out by an Israeli strike. The group pledges a response. The assassination comes hours after Haniyeh was at the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian president. Israel attacks a suburb of Beirut, killing three and wounding over 70. The IDF claims it's an intended target, a Hezbollah commander has been eliminated. Malian media says dozens of separatists are killed in a airstrike in the country's North following an ambush on governmental forces. Mali reportedly finding traces of evidence that Ukraine had a hand in the rebel attack.